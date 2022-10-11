Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 2,027 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 46,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.87.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. 110,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M



3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

