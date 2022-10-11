Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,200,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 555,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $14.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 943,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.