Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,653.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,890.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,002.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

