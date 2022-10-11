Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 8,776 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.90. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

