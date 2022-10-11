Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,822 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.16% of Globalink Investment worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $357,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $524,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $714,000.

Globalink Investment stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

