Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 175,582 Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.55% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATA. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

