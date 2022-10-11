Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,571 shares during the quarter. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $363,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEHA remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

