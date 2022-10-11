Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 20,400 Shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,349,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

BWAQ stock remained flat at $10.03 on Tuesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.