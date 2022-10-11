Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 255,667 Shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,667 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.61% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 16.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTQ stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

In other Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 news, Director Kerry Propper bought 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

