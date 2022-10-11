Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $250.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.03), with a volume of 428635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.80 ($3.28).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.11 million and a P/E ratio of 131.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.59.
Insider Transactions at Molten Ventures
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
