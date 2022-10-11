Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 189,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $227.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

