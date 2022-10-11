Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after buying an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,501. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

