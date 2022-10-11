Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 34,685 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 64,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,463. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

