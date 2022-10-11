Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,307. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.73. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

