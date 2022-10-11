Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,266,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.77. 42,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $200.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

