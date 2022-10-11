Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

