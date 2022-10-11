Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.
Insider Activity
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McDonald’s (MCD)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.