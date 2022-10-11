Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $13.94 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,566. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

