Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $34.41 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 3.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.05% of Blackstone worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 23.3% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 210,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

