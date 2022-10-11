Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

