Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 719,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,535,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,092. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.