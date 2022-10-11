Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

