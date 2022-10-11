Moola Celo (mCELO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.55 Million

Moola Celo (mCELO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Moola Celo token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular exchanges. Moola Celo has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $16,354.00 worth of Moola Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moola Celo has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moola Celo Token Profile

Moola Celo was first traded on October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo’s total supply is 9,762,376 tokens. The official website for Moola Celo is www.moola.market. The official message board for Moola Celo is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo’s official Twitter account is @moola_market.

Buying and Selling Moola Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo (mCELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo has a current supply of 9,762,376 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo is 0.787832 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $328.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

