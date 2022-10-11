MoonBeans (BEANS) Price Up 14,292,114,291.2% This Week

MoonBeans (BEANS) traded 16,552,647,089.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One MoonBeans token can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. MoonBeans has a market cap of $48,412.05 and $25.75 billion worth of MoonBeans was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonBeans has traded up 14,292,114,291.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonBeans Token Profile

MoonBeans’ launch date was September 6th, 2021. MoonBeans’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. MoonBeans’ official Twitter account is @moonbeansio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonBeans is moonbeans.io.

Buying and Selling MoonBeans

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBeans (BEANS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonbeam platform. MoonBeans has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonBeans is 0.04723277 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeans.io.”

