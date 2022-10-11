Moonscape 1-Day Volume Hits $29,044.00 (MSCP)

Moonscape (MSCP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Moonscape has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonscape token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonscape has a market cap of $203,581.23 and $29,044.00 worth of Moonscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonscape Token Profile

Moonscape launched on December 1st, 2021. Moonscape’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,291,429 tokens. Moonscape’s official message board is medium.com/seascape-network/introducing-lighthouse-project-moonscape-f99cd976666d. Moonscape’s official website is www.moonscapegame.com. Moonscape’s official Twitter account is @moonscapegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonscape

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonscape (MSCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonscape has a current supply of 1,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonscape is 0.00034961 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,116.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonscapegame.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.