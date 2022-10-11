MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, MoonTrustBSC has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. MoonTrustBSC has a total market cap of $205,677.66 and $51,540.00 worth of MoonTrustBSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrustBSC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonTrustBSC Profile

MoonTrustBSC was first traded on December 12th, 2021. MoonTrustBSC’s total supply is 694,200,000,000 tokens. MoonTrustBSC’s official message board is moontrustteam.medium.com. MoonTrustBSC’s official Twitter account is @moontrustteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonTrustBSC’s official website is moontrust.info. The Reddit community for MoonTrustBSC is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MoonTrustBSC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonTrustBSC has a current supply of 694,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonTrustBSC is 0.00000028 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,363.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontrust.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrustBSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrustBSC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrustBSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

