Moox (MOOX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,062.00

Moox (MOOX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Moox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Moox has a market cap of $26,610.58 and approximately $12,062.00 worth of Moox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moox has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moox Profile

Moox’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. Moox’s total supply is 136,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,343,601 tokens. Moox’s official Twitter account is @mooxprotocol. The Reddit community for Moox is https://reddit.com/r/mooxprotocol_official. Moox’s official message board is medium.com/@mooxprotocol. Moox’s official website is moox.one.

Moox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moox (MOOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moox has a current supply of 136,837.925329 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moox is 0.00407046 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $469.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moox.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moox using one of the exchanges listed above.

