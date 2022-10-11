Morgan Stanley Cuts Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $14.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE AORT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

