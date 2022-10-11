Morgan Stanley Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 240,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 276,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

