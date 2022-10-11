Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $84.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,986. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

