Morgan Stanley Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $19.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 6,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,609. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $856,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 91.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 167,278 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

