Morgan Stanley Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $49.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 4,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.