MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $686.21 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

