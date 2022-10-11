M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 5.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $180.38. 9,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

