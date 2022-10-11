MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$67.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.11.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.