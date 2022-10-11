MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.06.

TSE MTY traded down C$1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.11. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$67.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

