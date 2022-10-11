Multiverse Capital Self Reported Market Cap Tops $127,293.24 (MVC)

Multiverse Capital (MVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Multiverse Capital token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiverse Capital has a total market capitalization of $127,293.24 and approximately $14,090.00 worth of Multiverse Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiverse Capital has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiverse Capital alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Multiverse Capital Token Profile

Multiverse Capital is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. Multiverse Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000,000,000 tokens. Multiverse Capital’s official website is mvc.finance. Multiverse Capital’s official Twitter account is @mulversecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse Capital is https://reddit.com/r/multiversecapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Multiverse Capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse Capital (MVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Multiverse Capital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multiverse Capital is 0.00000013 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $365.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mvc.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiverse Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.