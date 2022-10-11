Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $270.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $159.97 and a 12 month high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

