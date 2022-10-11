Murray Auchincloss Purchases 80 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £375.20 ($453.36).

On Monday, September 12th, Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86).

LON BP traded down GBX 6.65 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 462.45 ($5.59). 31,100,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.90. The company has a market cap of £85.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 471.19 ($5.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -25.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

