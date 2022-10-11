MusicVerse (MV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,961.00

MusicVerse (MV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MusicVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MusicVerse has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MusicVerse has a market cap of $45,272.00 and approximately $12,961.00 worth of MusicVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MusicVerse Profile

MusicVerse was first traded on August 26th, 2022. MusicVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MusicVerse’s official Twitter account is @musicverse_bsc. The official website for MusicVerse is www.musicverse.pro. MusicVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@musicverse.

Buying and Selling MusicVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MusicVerse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MusicVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MusicVerse is 0.00045327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.musicverse.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MusicVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MusicVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MusicVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

