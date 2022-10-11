NanoVibronix Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, October 13th (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 13th.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

NanoVibronix stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 570.31% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of NanoVibronix worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

