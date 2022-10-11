Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 81,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,148. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

