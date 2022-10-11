NASDEX (NSDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,439.00

NASDEX (NSDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. NASDEX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $14,439.00 worth of NASDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NASDEX token can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NASDEX has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NASDEX’s launch date was September 27th, 2021. NASDEX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. NASDEX’s official Twitter account is @nasdex_xyz. NASDEX’s official website is www.nasdex.xyz. NASDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nasdex.

According to CryptoCompare, “NASDEX (NSDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NASDEX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NASDEX is 0.02004312 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,303.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nasdex.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NASDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NASDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NASDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

