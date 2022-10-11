National Bank Financial Boosts Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$14.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

