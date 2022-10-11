Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.

AppLovin stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,980,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

