Needham & Company LLC Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Ambarella Stock Down 4.3 %

AMBA stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

