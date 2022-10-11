Neighbourhoods (NHT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million

Neighbourhoods (NHT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Neighbourhoods has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Neighbourhoods has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $123,751.00 worth of Neighbourhoods was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neighbourhoods token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neighbourhoods Profile

Neighbourhoods launched on December 15th, 2021. Neighbourhoods’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,972,813,374 tokens. The official message board for Neighbourhoods is medium.com/sacred-capital. The official website for Neighbourhoods is neighbourhoods.network. Neighbourhoods’ official Twitter account is @neighbour_hoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neighbourhoods

According to CryptoCompare, “Neighbourhoods (NHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neighbourhoods has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,972,813,374 in circulation. The last known price of Neighbourhoods is 0.00041309 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $151,506.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neighbourhoods.network.”

