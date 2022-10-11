Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.83 on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. 277,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,090,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.