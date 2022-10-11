Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 294.20 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.58). 605,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,001,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.40 ($3.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Network International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 434 ($5.24).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.51.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.