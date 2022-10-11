New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Up 3.6%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.71 and last traded at 3.71. 2,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.58.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $637.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Found Gold by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in New Found Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

