NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.66. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 59,047 shares trading hands.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

