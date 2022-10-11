NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.66. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 59,047 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
